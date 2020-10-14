Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Online admissions for PG courses at Chandigarh colleges start on Oct 15

Online admissions for PG courses at Chandigarh colleges start on Oct 15

The last date to apply for MA, MCom and MPEd courses is October 22.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 20:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The online admission process for various postgraduate courses in government and aided colleges of Chandigarh will start on Thursday.

Students applying for courses at the six government colleges can access the website www.dhe.chd.gov.in, while admissions at an equal number of private government-aided colleges will be done through their respective websites.

Around 3,500 seats in MA, MCom and MPEd courses and around 800 seats in PG diplomas are available in the 12 colleges.



Admissions will be done on merit basis and the final merit list will be displayed at 4pm on October 26.

The applicant will receive an SMS notifying them to deposit their fee after a college seat is assigned. Applicants have been advised to give their contact number with Whatsapp and their working e-mail ID for effective communication.

PU extends last date for PG courses

Meanwhile, Panjab University on Wednesday extended the last date for applying online for various postgraduate courses in its teaching departments, institutes and regional centres, to October 22. Applications can be submitted online at http://onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in.

Admission schedule

Last date to apply October 22 (5pm)

Display of provisional merit list October 24 (3pm)

Reporting of discrepancies October 25 (3pm)

Display of final merit list October 26 (4pm)

Online admission at college level October 27

