Online bi-monthly exams for students of classes 6 to 12 in Punjab schools

The Punjab school education department will hold online bi-monthly house exams for students of classes 6 to 12 from Monday.

The online bi-monthly assessment will be followed by ‘virtual parents-teachers meetings (PTMs) to apprise the parents about the progress report as well as to take feedback from them about the problems and suggestions to make the online education during the Covid-19 more effective, according to the school education department.

A webinar was conducted via a video-sharing site to impart training to 3,000 teachers for smooth conduct of online examination and evaluation of the answer sheets. School education secretary Krishan Kumar said that teachers were consistently devising innovative techniques for transforming the challenge into an opportunity to prove their mettle. “The enrollment has increased to the tune of 11.58% and more than 1.26 lakh students have migrated from the private schools to government schools,” he said. Bi-monthly tests are regularly held in government schools of the state.