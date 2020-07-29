Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Online classes: Panjab University students to sign undertaking saying they will not record lectures

Online classes: Panjab University students to sign undertaking saying they will not record lectures

Students cannot record proceedings of online lectures or keep any content without the permission of a teacher.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 22:50 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(HT File Photo )

Panjab University (PU) has asked students to sign an undertaking of adherence saying they will not record a lecture without express permission of the teacher concerned as per the guidelines approved by the varsity for online teaching. Students studying in affiliated colleges will also have to sign the undertaking.

Online teaching for ongoing batches is scheduled to start from August 3 . The first semester of all undergraduate and postgraduate courses are scheduled to start from September 1, 2020.

As per the guidelines, students cannot record the proceedings of online lectures hosted by a teacher and not keep any content without the permission of a teacher. The guidelines were recommended by the coordination committee of the university that is headed by professor Navdeep Goyal.

Goyal said, “The purpose of seeking an undertaking of adherence is to avoid any misuse of the proceedings during online classes.”



Teachers have been directed to conduct online classes from their respective departments following guidelines of the ministry of home affairs. There will be four hours of teaching per day, comprising five 45-minute to one-hour lectures. For online classes, the section strength will be 80 students at most in large departments. The dean of faculty is authorised to take a decision on the strength of students in a section.

PU National Students Union of India (NSUI) president Nikhil Narmeta said, “If they are seeking an undertaking from students, they should ensure teachers take classes properly as opposed to merely sharing links and presentations.”

Nodal officer to be designated

A nodal officer will be designated in each teaching department and affiliated college to address grievances of students regarding online teaching. The University has decided to provide funds from its ‘development fund’ for purchase and installation of minor equipment to support online teaching. Heads of departments have been directed to explore a contingency grant for purchase of these equipments.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Chandigarh’s Covid test positivity rate shoots up to 9.6% in July
Jul 29, 2020 23:55 IST
Supreme Court slams IIT-B for backing out of smog tower project
Jul 29, 2020 23:55 IST
US says no plans to deploy troops from Germany to Indo-Pacific
Jul 29, 2020 23:55 IST
Another record spike: 25 deaths, 568 new Covid infections in Punjab
Jul 29, 2020 23:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.