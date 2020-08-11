Online counselling: All 140 BCom seats at Ludhiana’s SCD Govt College filled in four hours

On the second day of online counselling at Satish Chander Dhawan (SCD) Government College all bachelor of commerce (BCom) seats were filled in the span of four hours on Tuesday.

As many as 1,584 candidates had applied for the 140 BCom seats. The cutoff for the general category was 110.89% and 71 students were enrolled under the category. The cutoff for the backward classes category was 108.7% and 10 candidates were admitted under the category. The rest of the seats were filled with other reserved categories such as teachers’ daughters, wards of defence persons, riot victims, wards of freedom fighters, physically-handicapped persons and the sports quota.

Professor Ashwani Bhalla, a committee member, said, “We started the online counselling process at 9am and by 1pm all 140 seats were filled. The documents were checked online and upon granting final approval, a message was sent asking students to deposit their fee.”

BCom is one of the highly sought-after courses. Many meritorious students who scored around 94% also failed to secure admission.

Online counselling for bachelor of arts (BA) and bachelor of business administration (BBA) students will be conducted by committee members on Thursday.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and rising number of cases, government colleges have been conducting counselling online. Students have been asked to deposit their fee within two days to secure their spot. Earlier, government colleges would invite students for the counselling process rank wise and committees formed by principals would check their documents.

RUSH OUTSIDE GCG

A large number of students turned up outside the main gate of Government College for Girls (GCG) between 9am to 3pm but students were not allowed to enter the premises.

At Government College for Girls, 122 BCom seats were filled on the first day of counselling. The committee members checked the documents of all students online and sent an approval message asking them to deposit the fee.

As many as 1,514 students applied online against the 140 seats. In the general category, 72 candidates were admitted and the cut off went up to 111.78% and in the SC category 25 students got admission and the cut off was 105.11%. In backward class, six students have been admitted with a cut off 109.37%. A few cases are pending. The admission process will be completed before August 22.

Counselling for BBA and bachelor of science (BSC, medical) students will be conducted on Wednesday.