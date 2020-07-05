Online evaluation tests for govt school students from July 13

According to the date sheet, the first exam will be held on July 13 , which includes Punjabi for classes 6 and 8; English for Class 9 and mathematics for Class 10. (Shutterstock)

About 1.3 lakh government school students of classes 6 to 12 in Ludhiana will have to sit for online bimonthly assessment tests from July 13, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has said.

SCERT has directed schools to conduct tests of 20 marks for each subject with teachers getting a week’s time to check the papers. A virtual meeting of teachers with parents will be conducted on July 30 and 31 for updates on the students’ performance.

Marks awarded by the subject teacher and class in charge will be sent online to the district and block mentors.

SCERT will also send question papers for six subjects online for classes 6 to 10 and date sheets have already been despatched to schools.

Schools will have their own date sheets for classes 11 and 12.

With just a week left for the tests teachers will not send any daily assignments to enable students to revise lessons.

According to the date sheet, the first exam will be held on July 13 , which includes Punjabi for classes 6 and 8; English for Class 9 and mathematics for Class 10.

The last exam will be conducted on July 18; including mathematics for classes 6 and 9; social studies for Class 7 and science for classes 8 and 10.

The teachers will submit the result online with the school principal by July 25.

It was time the students’ performance was evaluated, said district education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur. “The students are attending classes through television for the last two months and teachers have been holding classes through Zoom and WhatsApp since March. There was a need to evaluate their performance. The students will get to know the areas they need to work on. We will share the children’s performance with the parents through virtual parent teacher meetings.”