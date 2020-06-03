Online learning platform developed at Panjab University’s design and innovation centre

Sections
Updated: Jun 03, 2020 23:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The platform has been developed keeping in mind the challenges being faced by the education system in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak (HT FILE)

The Interns of Panjab University’s design and innovation centre have developed an online learning management system to help teachers and students get optimum utility from online classes.

RootWorkz has been developed by Utkarsh Khandelwal and Shubham Narula under the guidance of Naveen Aggarwal.

The online platform will play a vital role in the delivery of education in virtual classrooms and beyond. It has been developed keeping in mind the challenges being faced by the education system in the wake of Covid-19 outbreak which has resulted in the suspension of clases at educational institutes, PU officials said.

The university in its official communication said that RootWorkz learning is a one stop solution to solve all online education hassles. It provides easy to use, economical and robust online learning portal which can cater to teaching requirements of all users.



It enables teachers to conduct online assessments, tests and quizzes, share study material, take live online classes and grade assignments.

“Students can access the system on any device including PCs, laptops, tablets, I-Pads and mobile phones which makes it accessible at any point of time,” the university said.

It also helps parents to track the performance of their wards by sending them timely automated notifications and helps maintain continuity.

