Online panel discussion of V-Cs, academicians held at Panjab University

The discussion was held on the theme “Impact of Covid-19 on education system and the way ahead”

Updated: May 22, 2020 21:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Human Resources Development Centre (HRDC) of Panjab University (PU) on Friday organised an online panel discussion of vice-chancellors (V-Cs) and academic administrators of various higher educational institutes of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

PU V-C Raj Kumar said revolutionary changes will be seen in the domain of science research, which will shift from isolated to collaborative mode of research. Due to the reverse migration to the rural areas, new equations will emerge and even village will become new centres of growth, he added.

BS Ghuman, V-C of Punjabi University, Patiala, talked about various initiatives taken by the university in teaching and administration through digital mode, dedicated webpage and resource pooling.



Haryana State Higher Education Council chairman BK Kuthiala, who chaired the panel discussion, said, “The international narrative is moving around setting a new normal that can be categorised into the immediate normal and the distant normal. The main question is whether we can surmount the challenge or we will compromise and dilute the quality.”

Sushma Yadav, V-C of BPS Women’s University, Sonepat, gave her inputs on intangible aspects of caring for students besides talking about philosophical questions in education and development of resilience, creativity and emotional cohesion through education.

The V-C of MDU University, Rohtak, Rajbeer, focused on the digital divide and the challenge of providing safety and hygiene to the students in the class rooms, hostels and all areas of the campus.

