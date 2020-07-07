Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Online personnel management system launched by Chandigarh administration

Online personnel management system launched by Chandigarh administration

The system has been developed by the National Informatics Centre of the UT personnel department.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 00:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore on Monday launched an online recruitment rules and vacancy management system to be used for personnel management by the UT administration.

The system has been developed by the National Informatics Centre of the UT personnel department. Secretary, personnel, SK Jha, said the system will allow the head of departments to monitor the information gap related to updation of recruitment rules and vacancies, sending automated quarterly alerts to the branch in-charges to provide information, online to-and-fro information sharing with recruitment agencies and tracking of the joining of officers and officials.

This will help the departments to fill up vacancies expeditiously and, in turn, provide an opportunity of regular appointment to the youth, Jha said. Filling up the vacancies will also improve the quality of service delivery and the system will capture the lifecycle of the recruitment process, he added.

Jha said the system will provide timely reminders to the department heads to take action so that the posts do not lapse after two years of remaining vacant.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

4,457 beds in government medical colleges across Maharashtra
Jul 07, 2020 00:45 IST
Custody case: Child chooses mother in open court
Jul 07, 2020 00:25 IST
Punjab and Haryana HC refuses to stay dental students’ exam
Jul 07, 2020 00:24 IST
Charge sheet accuses ex-cop of plotting with Pak officials
Jul 07, 2020 00:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.