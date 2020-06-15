Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Online portal supervisor held for firing at youth in Chandigarh’s Sector 56

Online portal supervisor held for firing at youth in Chandigarh’s Sector 56

Police said the two had an old rivalry over a girl

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 22:15 IST

By HT Correspondent,

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A man working as a supervisor with an online portal in Mohali was arrested on Monday for attacking and firing at a 21-year-old youth in Sector 56, Chandigarh, the previous night. Police said the two had an old rivalry over a girl.

With the arrest of accused Amandeep Singh, police also recovered a .315 bore countrymade pistol (which he procured from Uttar Pradesh), two live cartridges and a kirch (sharp-edged weapon) from his possession. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.

Victim Vinod Kumar runs a grocery store from his house in Sector 56. He was taking a stroll when Amandeep allegedly attacked him with a kirch on his arm and head. As Vinod tried to escape, the accused fired a bullet that just grazed his head. When Vinod raised the alarm, Amandeep fled, taking away his mobile phone as well.

Vinod was rushed to hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment.



Police said Amandeep’s girlfriend was Vinod’s classmate. Vinod also liked her and tried to create differences between the couple, which had led to a fight in January too.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Indore groom travels with 12 in single vehicle, slapped with fine of Rs 2,100
Jun 15, 2020 23:56 IST
Nearly 6 million migrants ferried in Shramik spls: Rly board chairman
Jun 15, 2020 23:55 IST
Covid-19 fuelling mother and child mortality rates
Jun 15, 2020 23:54 IST
China, Pak have more nukes than India: Study
Jun 15, 2020 23:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.