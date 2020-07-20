Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Online registration for admission to Class 11 at 40 Chandigarh govt schools to start from July 21

Online registration for admission to Class 11 at 40 Chandigarh govt schools to start from July 21

Forms can be submitted till 2pm on July 30

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 22:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Online registration for admission to Class 11 at 40 government schools for the 2020-21 academic session will start from Tuesday. Forms can be submitted till 2pm on July 30. As many as 12,500 seats are available at government schools in four streams- science, arts, commerce and skill courses.

As per the prospectus, provisional merit list will be out on 7 August, while the list indicating allotment of schools and streams after taking objections of students, will be out on August 13. The details for counselling will be notified later.

Candidates have to submit online registration forms with scanned documents as per details mentioned in the prospectus. To help students complete the process, admission help desks have been set up in 20 government schools. The desks will be operational from 9am to 1pm on all working days.

Moreover, 20 options for different schools/streams will be available to students in the registration form. Candidates scoring above 60% have to fill a minimum of 10 options for schools and streams. Candidates with less than 60% have to fill a minimum of 15 options. The online prospectus is available at www.chdeducation.gov.in and www.nielit.gov.in/chandigarh.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 cases in Bihar surge to 27,455; Central team suggests hiking bed capacity
Jul 20, 2020 22:33 IST
US NSA chief vows to hit back at nations interfering in 2020 elections
Jul 20, 2020 22:29 IST
Covid-19 caused economic loss of ₹30,000cr to state, says Himachal minister
Jul 20, 2020 22:20 IST
Omar Abdullah fumes after Chhattisgarh CM links his release to Sachin Pilot
Jul 20, 2020 22:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.