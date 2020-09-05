Online registration for admissions to ITIs in Haryana from September 7

Sections
The candidates can register on www.itiharyana.gov.in to get details of guidelines regarding admission, list of district-wise institutes, information related to the seats available trade-wise and institute-wise.

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 19:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Online registration for admissions to engineering and non-engineering trade courses in all state and private industrial training institutes of Haryana will start from September 7, an official spokesman said. The candidates can register on www.itiharyana.gov.in to get details of guidelines regarding admission, list of district-wise institutes, information related to the seats available trade-wise and institute-wise. The online admission forms can be filled till September 22.

The information about the complete programme of merit and seat allotment for various admission stages will be made available on the website. The spokesperson said in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, applicants should submit scanned copies of the original certificates of educational qualifications, reservation and permanent address etc and deposit the fee online or upload the information in the admission form itself.

The applicants can also download the ITI Haryana App of the department to get the latest information of trades and institutions.

The spokesman said for the convenience of applicants during the admission, helpline services will be available on 7888490270-74 from 9am to 5.30pm.



