Online teaching: PU teachers seek option to conduct classes from home

As per the guidelines, the teachers have been directed to conduct online classes fromtheir respective departments

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 00:18 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The teachers of Panjab University (PU) have sought an option to conduct online classes from their homes.

The online classes for the ongoing batches are scheduled to start from August 3 and the varsity has issued guidelines related to online teaching for its teaching departments and affiliated colleges.

Panjab University Teachers Association (PUTA), on Friday, wrote to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar seeking an option for teachers to conduct classes either from their respective departments or from their homes.



PUTA president Rajesh Gill said, “Our teachers have several apprehensions regarding holding of online classes from departments like facilities at the departments, availability of Wifi, connectivity issues, and the observance of MHA guidelines on social distancing. Teachers should be given a choice to conduct online classes either from the departments or their homes. The objective should be effective online teaching rather than a mere formality.”

PU has already decided that funds will be provided to departments if there is a need to buy equipment to support online teaching.

PU senator Rajat Sandhir had also written a letter to the V-C seeking an option for the teachers to conduct online classes from home.

He said, “The faculty members have appreciated the decision to start the academic programme through online mode, but are concerned about how social distancing guidelines will be followed when all of them will be teaching from their respective departments. The number of Covid-19 cases is increasing at an alarming rate across the tricity and the situation demands extreme caution.”

“With over 800 faculty members using the campus internet network, there is a possibility that the connectivity will be compromised thereby making teaching less effective so I think the faculty should be given an option to conduct classes from home to reduce footfall and prevent the spread of Covid,” he added.

Navdeep Goyal, who is heading the special panel of PU for taking decisions on online teaching and admissions, said, “We will certainly look into the matter and take necessary steps.”

