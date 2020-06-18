Sections
Online training in two courses to start under Punjab Skill Development Mission: Mohali ADC

interested candidates can register themselves before June 20 and contact 8872488853 or 9216788884 for any further information

Jun 18, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

: The Punjab Skill Development Mission will start online training in two short-term courses, customer care executive-telecom and supply chain management-logistics, Mohali additional deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said on Thursday.

Jain said any candidate from urban BPL families can avail of this training. The training will be for 50 days and pass outs will receive certificates from the sector skill council and assistance in procuring jobs, Jain added.

She added that interested candidates can register themselves before June 20 and contact 8872488853 or 9216788884 for any further information.

