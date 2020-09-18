Only 15 students per class as Chandigarh schools reopen from September 21

Activities like assemblies will be strictly banned and canteens will remain closed as well. (HT FILE PHOTO)

With schools set to partially open from September 21 onwards, the district education officer (DEO) has written to the principals and heads of all government, government-aided and private recognised schools to ensure that only 15 students are allowed to sit in a classroom.

Deputy director of school education, Alka Mehta, who is also holding the charge of DEO, said, “It will be important to maintain 6-foot distance among the students. Since some classes are smaller, the number can be reduced to 10, but the number shouldn’t exceed 15 even in bigger classrooms. Desks will also be arranged in a way to ensure social distancing.”

Student-teacher interactions are to be carried out in outdoor spaces wherever possible and if the weather permits.

As earlier reported by the Hindustan Times, students will be allowed to come in batches of two hours each from September 21 onwards, with a gap of one and a half hour in between to sanitise the classes.

Consent forms from parents needed

Students will have to get a consent slip from their parents and will be assigned spots to visit the teachers for guidance. Students and teachers from containment zones won’t be allowed to visit, and all students and staff will be thermally screened on entry.

Activities like assemblies will be strictly banned and canteens will remain closed as well. Students will be encouraged to bring their own water bottles although drinking water will be provided in the school. Washrooms will have running water and liquid soap well-stocked. Online classes will continue as per schedule.

Inspection teams of higher officials including the DEO, director school education and UT education secretary will make rounds on Monday to ensure all rules are being followed.