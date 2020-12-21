Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Only 2% cases remain active in Chandigarh

Only 2% cases remain active in Chandigarh

Panchkula has comparable figures at 2.9% while Mohali still has 9.8% people who have not been cured yet after testing positive

Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:40 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh on Monday reported 55 fresh cases of Covid-19 besides two deaths, while 101 patients were discharged after recovering from the disease.

Those who died have been identified as a 70-year-old man from Khuda Lahora and a 62-year-old woman from Sector 51.

The UT has recorded 19,128 cases so far, of which only 389 (2%) remain active. While 18,429 (96.4%) patients have recovered, 310 (1.6%) have died.

Mohali reported 74 new cases while 160 patients were discharged on Monday.



In a respite, no death was reported after five days. The district has seen a spike in fatalities this month, with 49 people succumbing in the first three weeks, up from 42 throughout November.

Of the 17,572 people tested so far, 15,527 (88.4%) have recovered and 328 (1.8%) have died, leaving 1,717 (9.8%) active cases.

Panchkula reported a casualty after a gap of two days while 21 people tested positive.

With the death of an 86-year-old man from Sector 4, the district’s toll has reached 139 (1.4%).

As many as 9,735 have contracted the virus so far, of whom 9,317 (95.7%) have been cured and 279 (2.9%) are still undergoing treatment.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
by Anisha Dutta
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
by Faisal Malik & Sagar Pillai
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita Saxena

latest news

Lounge bar’s owner, staffers booked for flouting hookah ban in Chandigarh
by HT Correspondent
Speeding truck mows down two factory workers on bike in Ludhiana
by HT Correspondent
Aggressive drive against non-segregated waste in Mohali from Jan 1
by Hillary Victor
Centre extends IBC suspension till March
by Gireesh Chandra Prasad and Shreya Nandi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.