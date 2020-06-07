Only one online class a day in Chandigarh govt schools

Sections
Will enable all students, including those from underprivileged families, to access classes, says education department officials

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 20:31 IST

By Srishti Jaswal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

There are many students whose parents have just one mobile phone, that they usually share with their siblings, an education department official has said. (Priyanka Parashar/ Mint/For representation)

Chandigarh Students from classes 6 to 8 in Chandigarh’s government schools will now log into only one online class a day during the Covid-19 lockdown period when institutes are closed instead of three subjects as directed earlier, the UT education department has said.

“The aim is to ensure that the classes reach as many students as it possibly can,” said a department official privy to the developments on Sunday who did not wish to be named.

“There are many students whose parents have just one mobile phone, that they usually have to share with their siblings,” she said.

“By holding just one class a day for a stipulated time, we assume that all students can have access to it in a household,” she added.



This will also limit screen exposure time, she added.

The message sent to school principals informally by the office of the district education officer (DEO) Alka Mehta states that the time table to be followed for online teaching for classes 6 to 8 is: English on Sunday, science on Monday, Hindi on Tuesday. After the first weekly off on Wednesday, math will be taught on Thursday and social studies on Friday, before the second weekly off on Saturday.

Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director school education (DSE) said school studies had been adversely affected because of the extended lockdown and long vacations. “The government of India is planning to start schools in July. We have provided the required impetus to online classes by increasing the involvement of teachers,” he said.

Authorities will start using school infrastructure for online mode from June15 and submit school wise opening plan through the heads, he added.

