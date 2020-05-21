Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Only one train via Chandigarh in first list

Only one train via Chandigarh in first list

There are 16 stoppages between Una and New Delhi including Rupnagar, Kharar, Mohali, Chandigarh and Ambala Cantonment

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Shramik special trains for migrant labourers will continue to run as per schedule. (HT FILE)

The Una to New Delhi Janshatabdi Express (2210/1435) will be the only train to run via the Chandigarh railway station from June 1, as per the first list of 100 trains released by the ministry of Indian railways, on Thursday.

The Shramik special trains for migrant labourers will continue to run as per schedule.

As per the ministry guideline, all passengers will be screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to board.

The passengers have to reach the station at least 90 minutes in advance for screening and no linen, blankets and curtains will be provided.



There are 16 stoppages between Una and New Delhi including Rupnagar, Kharar, Mohali, Chandigarh and Ambala Cantonment.

The ticket booking will be done through the IRCTC website or through the mobile application. No tickets will be available at counters. Stoppages and frequency will be the same as regular trains.

RAC and waiting list will be generated as per extant rule. However, those on the waiting list will not be permitted to board the train. Booking will commence from May 21.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Lab staff continues Covid work near Mumbai, loses father
May 22, 2020 00:45 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Industrial body starts distribution of safety gear among frontline workers
May 22, 2020 00:45 IST
Over 83,000 J&K residents brought back to date
May 22, 2020 00:43 IST
A hic, hic, hurray moment for tipplers as liquor shops reopen in J&K
May 22, 2020 00:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.