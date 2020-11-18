Only those fasting for Chhat Puja to be allowed in Chandigarh’s Sector-42 lake: Purvanchal associations

Some other associations including the Purvanchal Welfare Association had earlier announced that they won’t be celebrating Chhath Puja like previous years and would encourage devotees to stay at home.

With Chhath Puja slated to start in the city from November 19, some of the Purvanchal associations held a meeting at the Sector-42 lake on Tuesday to discuss how to organise the festival. The meeting was chaired by municipal corporation (MC) councillor Anil Kumar Dubey.

Dubey, who is also the chairman of the Purvanchal Sabha, said, “Only people who will be fasting as per the traditions of the festival will be allowed to come to the Sector-42 lake. Those coming from various villages of Chandigarh will be encouraged to celebrate the festival at their villages.”

Dubey added that there will be no stage performances this year and only tea will be served to the devotees: “People would earlier visit just to see the celebrations. Now, people will be allowed to enter into the water, but they won’t be allowed to bathe in it.”

Masks will be distributed to all and sanitizers will be installed for them to use. Thermal screening will be done at the entry point of the lake.

Meanwhile, the UT administration said that the organisers will be responsible for strict adherence of Covid-19 protocols during the celebrations.