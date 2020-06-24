Onus on host to ensure home quarantine of visitors from outside tricity, says Chandigarh administration

Sections
In case of any violation, both the host and visitor can be booked under the Disaster Management Act, and face up to two-year jail term

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 00:29 IST

By HT Correspodent,

Random screening will also be undertaken. Those found symptomatic on arrival must report to the nearest health centre and get assessed for clinical severity.

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday issued formal orders making it mandatory, with immediate effect, 14-day home quarantine for all visitors to the city who intend to stay here for more than 72 hours.

The administration also put the onus on the local host – an individual host or hotel or guest house — to ensure that the visitor is registered with the administration. Also, no accommodation will be given if the visitor has not downloaded the Aarogya Setu application.

In effect, in case of any violation, both the host and visitor can be booked under the Disaster Management Act, and face up to two-year jail term. Also, the visitor will be sent to institutional quarantine.

Random screening will also be undertaken. Those found symptomatic on arrival must report to the nearest health centre and get assessed for clinical severity. On testing, if found positive, the person will be shifted to home quarantine or Covid care centre or dedicated Covid hospital depending on the severity. If found negative, no further test will be required, but 14-day self home quarantine will be mandatory, as will be for asymptomatic persons arriving in Chandigarh from outside the tricity and intending to stay for more than 72 hours.



Subdivisional magistrates and incident commanders will ensure the implementation along with police. Violators will be penalised with fine or imprisonment.

