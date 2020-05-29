Op Bluestar anniv: Police doing all to avoid gathering at Akal Takht

Keeping in view the history of clashes at Akal Takht on anniversaries of Operation Bluestar, police are doing all they can to prevent an untoward incident on June 6.

On Thursday, cops manning the barricades near the Golden Temple were asking the devotees to visit the shrine after the anniversary. “Ghallughara diwas to baad ayo (come after holocaust day)” was what one of the devotees was told by a cop.

Police personnel said they had special instructions from seniors to prevent the gathering inside the shrine till the Operation Bluestar anniversary. “We are apprehending that members of some Sikh bodies may gather inside the shrine in advance. Actually, we want to prevent any untoward incident. Secondly, gathering is violation of the Covid-19 guidelines. So, we are taking these measures. However, we are letting peole go who have genuine reason to visit the shrine,” said a cop.

Kanwaljit Singh, a professor in a college, said he was denied entry three-four days ago and had to enter the shrine through an uncommon narrow street.

Manpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh, who visit the shrine daily to do ‘sewa’ of washing the stretch from Darshani Deori to sanctum sanctorum, said they have passes issued by the SGPC authorities, but for last 3-4 days, their passes are not being considered by the cops deployed outside the entrances of the shrine.

Commissioner of police Sukhchain Singh Gill said, “Many days are left for the anniversary yet and only lockdown is the reason behind preventing the gathering inside the shrine. We are waiting for the further decision of the governments about the lockdown.”

When told cops telling the devotees about the anniversary, he said, “This is only a tact to send them back. Otherwise these words are not relevant here.”

SGPC employees and pro-Khalistan activists were caught in bloody clashes in recent years on June 6. A senior official in the intelligence wing of the police said they want this anniversary to pass off peacefully.