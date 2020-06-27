Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Open manholes, potholed roads in Ludhiana pose threat to residents during rainy season

Open manholes, potholed roads in Ludhiana pose threat to residents during rainy season

Apart from potholes, gravel spread on roads is also a major problem for two-wheeler riders as vehicles skid while moving over it

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 00:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Road covered in gravel in Phase 2, Dugri, Ludhiana. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

While the civic body is making tall claims regarding monsoon preparedness, broken manhole covers and potholed roads in different parts of the city are giving an open invitation to road accidents during the rainy season.

Potholes can be witnessed on both main and internal roads in Dugri, Model Town Extension, Shastri Nagar, Giaspura among other areas. Apart from potholes, gravel spread on roads is also a major threat to two-wheelers riders as vehicles skid over the gravel.

A broken manhole in Preet Nagar, Shimlapuri, Ludhiana.

A shopkeeper in Preet Nagar of Shimlapuri, Gurjit Singh, said, “The condition of manhole covers is pathetic in their area even though deputy mayor Sarabjit Kaur represents the ward in the General House of the MC. At a coverless manhole, residents have placed bricks around it to avoid accidents. However, accidents can take place at such places when roads are flooded during rainy season.”

A resident of Dugri, Baljeet Singh, said, “Roads in their area have been in a bad shape for a long time. During the rainy season, it becomes difficult for people to judge a pothole on the road due to accumulated water. Accidents have also taken place in the past, but no one is paying heed to the problem.”



Difference in the level of roads and manhole covers is also a major issue, as a sudden bump makes it difficult for a commuter to balance the two-wheeler.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) councillor, representing ward number 2, Gurmail Singh Jajji, said, “Manhole covers in Khajoor colony, 30 Feet Road and main Bahadurke Road are in a bad shape. After the construction of roads in the area, there is a difference between the level of roads and manholes, which gives a bumpy ride to the commuters. Also, it is difficult to judge the manholes due to water accumulation.”

Despite attempts made to reach MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, he was not available for comments.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Complete lockdown in 10 containment zones in Navi Mumbai till July 5
Jun 27, 2020 00:52 IST
Swarms of locust reach Mahendergarh, Rewari villages; Jhajjar on alert
Jun 27, 2020 00:52 IST
IAF staffer ends life at 3BRD station in Chandigarh
Jun 27, 2020 00:49 IST
66% rise in sea snakes caught in nets along south Konkan in 3 years: Mangrove Cell
Jun 27, 2020 00:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.