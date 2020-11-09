Restore full OPDs after Diwali, Badnore directs Chandigarh hospitals

OPD services at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research are restricted at the moment. (HT Photo)

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore directed hospitals in the city to fully open out patient departments (OPDs) after Diwali, an official release said on Monday.

The directions were passed during the Covid-19 review meeting of civil and health authorities held here.

Services were restricted after tertiary care institutes such as the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research and Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, resumed OPD services after eight months in October and November. Only a few patients were given appointments and others consulted doctors online or by phone.

Fifty patients per department get appointments in a day at the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16.

Badnore appealed to the residents to take precautions and strictly follow the Covid-19 protocol during Diwali celebrations, in view of the rising number of cases.

Prof Jagat Ram, director PGIMER, said at the meeting that during the last week, 1,062 patients were provided physical medical treatment in the OPDs. He added that every Diwali, nearly 50 patients lost their eyesight or were injured due to cracker related accidents and hence the ban on crackers was beneficial.

The administrator also directed Mandip Brar, deputy commissioner, to return the deposits taken from traders for draw of lots for allocating stalls for the sale of crackers.