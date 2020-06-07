Operation Bluestar: Will decide after due deliberations, says SGPC on Centre’s offer on damages

Sections
Talks are on for the past few months to fix a meeting between Union home minister Amit Shah and Longowal to negotiate a settlement to the 35-year-old case

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal on Saturday said they are yet to take a decision on the Centre’s offer for an out-of-court settlement in the ₹1,000 crore damage suit filed in the Delhi High Court for carrying out the Operation Bluestar at the Golden Temple in 1984.

Talks are on for the past few months to fix a meeting between Union home minister Amit Shah and Longowal to negotiate a settlement to the 35-year-old case.

The communication, initiated on the Delhi High Court’s orders following a hearing on December 4, 2019, came to a halt due to the pandemic outbreak. “We will discuss the matter with our legal experts and Sikh scholars and act accordingly,” said Longowal replying to a media query during an interaction at the Akal Takht secretariat.

