Operation in J&K’s Machil still on, says BSF

A day after four security force personnel and three militants were killed in a face off in Machil sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir, a top official of the Border Security Force (BSF) said security forces were still combing through the sector to rule out the presence of other infiltrators in the area.

BSF constable Sudip Sarkar of the 169 Battalion, Captain Ashutosh Kumar, Havaldar Praveen Kumar and rifle man Ryada Maheshwar of the 18 Madras Regiment were killed in action while foiling an infiltration bid in the Valley.

BSF additional director general of Surinder Pawar, who was speaking at the sidelines of a wreath laying ceremony for constable Sarkar at Humhama, said a sanitisation operation was on in the sector as the security forces were concerned about the presence of other infiltrators in the tough terrain.

The BSF had observed the movement of a group of militants attempting to enter the country through the Line of Control in Machil Sector around 1am on November 8.

“We received inputs about 15 days ago that militants will try to infiltrate. So our ambush-cum-patrolling party patrolled the area during the night. Around 1 am (on Sunday), the patrolling party observed some suspicious movement and challenged the militants. The militants retaliated and Constable Sarkar was badly injured. But he fought bravely and killed a militant, before succumbing to the injuries,” Pawar said.

“The men had seen three shadows and since it was dark and the ground was riddled with ditches, the other two managed to escape. The Army and other BSF posts were alerted and firing continued till 4.30 am.”

“With the first light on Sunday, the Army and the BSF launched a joint operation, in which the two militants were killed. In the exchange of fire, Army Captain Ashutosh Kumar and two soldiers were also killed,” he said.

Pawar said fewer militants had been able to infiltrate the country this year as compared to previous years:“As per intelligence reports, 250-300 militants are waiting on launch pads. This year around 25 militants were able to infiltrate the country as compared to 135 to 140 last year.”