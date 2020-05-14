Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Order on opening govt schools after May 17, says education minister

Order on opening govt schools after May 17, says education minister

Offices of the district education department and private schools will remain open, but only for administrative work with 33% staff

Updated: May 14, 2020 16:49 IST

By Harmandeep Singh, Hindustan Times/Patiala

The higher education department had, however, declared that colleges and universities would be closed up to June 15. (HT PHOTO )

A decision to open schools will be taken after May 17, the last day of the nationwide lockdown for the Covid-19 pandemic, state education minister Vijay Inder Singla said on Thursday.

District administrations and schools, however, have not received any directions. “Government schools will remain closed till May 17 (after which) further course of action will be announced,” Singla said.

As of now, parents are students are waiting for more clarity on starting the new academic session, which, before the lockdown, was to start on May 11.

The higher education department had, however, declared that colleges and universities would be closed up to June 15.



“We are receiving queries from students and their parents, but we don’t know when the schools will open. We don’t have any directions or orders for clarity,” said Amarjeet Singh, district education officer.

Open for administrative work

Meanwhile, offices of the district education department and private schools will remain open, but only for administrative work with 33% staff.

“Private schools in the district will remain open from 9am to 1pm for non-teaching purpose and distribution of books. However, no teaching activities will be allowed,”

Similarly, the district education officer has also received orders to open its offices with 33% staff for administrative purposes.

