Home / Chandigarh / Orders to work during winter break not justified: Chandigarh teachers

Teachers working with dedication during Covid-19 lockdown, would be demoralised if winter break, second Saturday holidays denied to them, says Joint Action Committee of Teachers

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 01:00 IST

By Srishti.jaswal@htlive.com,

Chandigarh The UT Government Teachers’ Union has criticised the education department’s notice asking them to work during the winter break and second Saturdays to compensate for the extended summer break during the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Joint Action Committee of Teachers, (JAC), said, “An emergency meeting of the executive committee of the JAC was held to discuss the recent orders of the district education officer (DEO) Chandigarh for the deduction of the winter break and second Saturdays during the current session, which is not justified.”

The statement read that the teachers were demoralised as they were taking classes regularly and with “dedication,” according to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) syllabus. In addition to it, teachers were also doing routine work such as distribution of books to children and sending day to day information required by the department.

The teachers were confused and were wondering whether they should work or not. “They are working continuously from home during the lockdown and even during the summer vacation so there is no question of deduction of leave,” said Bhag Singh Kairon, JAC president.



Apart from Kairon, the meeting was attended by various JAC leaders, including Savinder Singh, Ranbir Rana, Khushali Ram Sharma and Shamsher Singh. An appeal was also submitted to the education department officials to “not issue such orders which demotivate the teachers and request them to withdraw these unjustified orders as these orders have no meaning in prevailing situations,” said Kairon.

When questioned, director, school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “We will consider their request on merit.”

