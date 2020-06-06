Ordinances anti-farmer act of Modi govt: Bajwa

Sections
Rajya Sabha member Partap Bajwa on Saturday alleged that the recently promulgated ordinances by the Centre regarding trade and commerce of agricultural products are “anti-farmer” acts...

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Rajya Sabha member Partap Bajwa on Saturday alleged that the recently promulgated ordinances by the Centre regarding trade and commerce of agricultural products are “anti-farmer” acts of the Modi government.

“I fear that the central government is looking to undo the social welfare system of governance in India to promote certain corporate interests,” said Bajwa, in a statement.

He said, “The Union government, in 2014, had set up a high-level committee, led by former Himachal Pradesh CM Shanta Kumar, to look into restructuring of the Food Corporation of India. And the recommendations of this committee were rejected by farmers across India.”

“The committee had recommended steps to dismantle the FCI and its operations in certain states, while diluting coverage of the National Food Security Act. It had also suggested that warehousing should be privatised, and the FCI will encourage entrance of private sector into the food security architecture. The suggestions of the committee showed intent to promote the private sector at the cost of national food security,” he added.



“It seems that the recent ordinances are a way for the central government to revive the rejected recommendations of the Shanta Kumar committee, without the requisite scrutiny. Privatisation of the agricultural sector will ensure death of the MSP system and further increase indebtedness of farmers,” Bajwa added.

