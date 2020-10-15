Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Organising ‘Ravana Dehan’ an uphill task for committees in Ludhiana

Organising ‘Ravana Dehan’ an uphill task for committees in Ludhiana

Shri Ram Lila Committee (Daresi) and Upkar Nagar Dussehra Committee have already announced they will organise Ravana Dehan but with limited gathering

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Representative image/HT

: With the district administration allowing Ramleela and Ravana Dehan to be held on the occasion of Dussehra (October 25), organising the events will be an uphill task this year.

Ensuring social distancing at the Ravana Dehan sites and broadcasting the event are among the major challenges being faced by the organisers this year. They will also have to arrange masks, hand sanitisers and hand wash facilities for attendees.

While some Dussehra committee in the city have announced they will organise Ravana Dehan on October 25, others have decided to abstain from organising any event citing the risk involved.

Shri Ram Lila Committee (Daresi) and president of Upkar Nagar Dussehra Committee have already announced that they will not organise Ramleela, but Ravana Dehan will be held with limited gathering. Covid monitors (guards) will be deployed at the spot to ensure adherence to safety norms.



Dinesh Marwaha, a member of Shri Ram Lila Committee, said, “Daresi fair and the Ravana Dehan is famous across North India and we do not want to break the tradition of celebrations which is ongoing for decades. We will not establish a 90-feet Ravana this year and the height will be reduced to around 30 feet, but Ravana Dehan will be held. The effigy artists from Agra will reach the city in a day or so to ensure it is set-up in time. The event will be held with limited gathering and security would be deployed to restrict movement of residents. It is a major challenge for us, but we will seek help from police department for the same. No Ramleela will be staged but Ramayana Paath will be held at Sita Mata Mandir starting from October 17.”

“As the gathering will be restricted, we will broadcast Ravana Dehan live through social media platforms and with the help of local cable operators. We are making arrangements for the same”, said Marwaha.

Similarly, president of Upkar Nagar Dussehra committee, Channi Gill, said they will be organising Ravana Dehan in with limited gathering.

He said it will be a low-key event and no public gathering will be allowed. The height of the effigy will also be reduced. Gill added they are also in touch with Shri Ram Lila Committee for making arrangements to broadcast Ravana Dehan live.

Meanwhile, a section of Dussehra committees have also decided to stay away from organising Ravan Dehan this year citing the risk involved.

KP Gosain, general secretary of Krishna Mandir Trust, Model Town Extension, said that the administration has allowed committees to organise the event with limited gatherings and on their own responsibility. If anything goes wrong the administration will take action against the organisers only.

“It is very difficult to handle the gathering, especially when an event is being organised in the open. We have made up our mind that we will not organise Ravana Dehan in Model Town Extension market this year as it is unsafe for residents,” Gosain said.

President of Rajguru Nagar Dussehra Committee, BM Kalia, said,”We would not be organising an event this year. we had decided it even before the government took up the matter.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
Oct 15, 2020 23:33 IST
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
Oct 15, 2020 23:37 IST
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 22:24 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets
Oct 15, 2020 23:40 IST

latest news

Mumbai businessman arrested for kidnapping and raping 16-year-old
Oct 15, 2020 23:43 IST
Concerned about unauthorised, dilapidated structures: Maharashtra government’s affidavit in Bombay high court
Oct 15, 2020 23:41 IST
Gupkar Declaration: 6 Kashmir parties join hands to forge People’s Alliance
Oct 15, 2020 23:40 IST
PM Modi biopic co-producer threatened on social media, files complaint with Mumbai Police
Oct 15, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.