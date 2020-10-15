Organising ‘Ravana Dehan’ an uphill task for committees in Ludhiana

: With the district administration allowing Ramleela and Ravana Dehan to be held on the occasion of Dussehra (October 25), organising the events will be an uphill task this year.

Ensuring social distancing at the Ravana Dehan sites and broadcasting the event are among the major challenges being faced by the organisers this year. They will also have to arrange masks, hand sanitisers and hand wash facilities for attendees.

While some Dussehra committee in the city have announced they will organise Ravana Dehan on October 25, others have decided to abstain from organising any event citing the risk involved.

Shri Ram Lila Committee (Daresi) and president of Upkar Nagar Dussehra Committee have already announced that they will not organise Ramleela, but Ravana Dehan will be held with limited gathering. Covid monitors (guards) will be deployed at the spot to ensure adherence to safety norms.

Dinesh Marwaha, a member of Shri Ram Lila Committee, said, “Daresi fair and the Ravana Dehan is famous across North India and we do not want to break the tradition of celebrations which is ongoing for decades. We will not establish a 90-feet Ravana this year and the height will be reduced to around 30 feet, but Ravana Dehan will be held. The effigy artists from Agra will reach the city in a day or so to ensure it is set-up in time. The event will be held with limited gathering and security would be deployed to restrict movement of residents. It is a major challenge for us, but we will seek help from police department for the same. No Ramleela will be staged but Ramayana Paath will be held at Sita Mata Mandir starting from October 17.”

“As the gathering will be restricted, we will broadcast Ravana Dehan live through social media platforms and with the help of local cable operators. We are making arrangements for the same”, said Marwaha.

Similarly, president of Upkar Nagar Dussehra committee, Channi Gill, said they will be organising Ravana Dehan in with limited gathering.

He said it will be a low-key event and no public gathering will be allowed. The height of the effigy will also be reduced. Gill added they are also in touch with Shri Ram Lila Committee for making arrangements to broadcast Ravana Dehan live.

Meanwhile, a section of Dussehra committees have also decided to stay away from organising Ravan Dehan this year citing the risk involved.

KP Gosain, general secretary of Krishna Mandir Trust, Model Town Extension, said that the administration has allowed committees to organise the event with limited gatherings and on their own responsibility. If anything goes wrong the administration will take action against the organisers only.

“It is very difficult to handle the gathering, especially when an event is being organised in the open. We have made up our mind that we will not organise Ravana Dehan in Model Town Extension market this year as it is unsafe for residents,” Gosain said.

President of Rajguru Nagar Dussehra Committee, BM Kalia, said,”We would not be organising an event this year. we had decided it even before the government took up the matter.”