Oshil Bansal is tricity topper in CBSE Class-12 exams

A commerce student, Oshil Bansal, 18, of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 27, Chandigarh, has emerged the tricity topper in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations conducted for Class 12.

A Panchkula resident, she secured 99.4% marks, with perfect scores in accountancy, economics, business studies and maths. Daughter of businessman Rajesh Kumar Bansal and homemaker Ritu Bansal, Oshil wants to pursue her career in Indian Economic Service. “Being consistent in studies and believing in myself helped me,” she says.

As many as 17,621 students had appeared from Chandigarh, out of which 16,314 have passed the exam, making it a pass percentage of 92.6% for the UT. Details of Mohali and Panchkula have not been shared by the CBSE.

The exams were conducted in February-March, but as many as 12 papers were cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak. Students were evaluated on the basis of average of marks in exams they had appeared for before the lockdown.

The highest score in humanities, 99%, has been shared by Aradhana Kumari of St Soldier’s School, Sector 16, Panchkula, and Krisha Sethi of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. Aradhana aims to join civil services and is the daughter of subedar major Gagan Deo Prasad and Rekha Devi. Krisha wants to become a lawyer. She is the daughter of Sanjay Sethi and Geetika Sethi, both directors of The British School, Panchkula.

Aradhana Kumari scored 99% in humanities stream ( HT photo )

In non-medical stream, Anirudh Garg, a student of Stepping Stones Senior Secondary School, Sector 37, Chandigarh, has topped the tricity with 98.8%. Son of Sanjiv Kumar Garg, an assistant commissioner with Punjab’s Food and Drug administration and Priyanka Garg, who works in the same department, he wants to be a software engineer.

Medical stream topper Shruti Goyal with her family members ( Sant Arora/HT )

With a score of 98.6%, Shruti Goel of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh, has topped in the tricity in the medical stream. A Panchkula resident, she aims to join medical profession. Her mother, Mamta Goel, works at Panjab University and father, Vineet, Goel works with a private firm.