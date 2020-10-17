Our Take: There should be no place for gangsters in Chandigarh

Police at the crime scene at Industrial Area in Chandigarh where Gurlal Brar, former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University was shot dead. (HT Chandigarh)

From October 11, violent incidents involving criminal gangs have shattered the calm of this city, once renowned for its beauty and tranquillity.

Gurlal Brar, 26, an accomplice of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and a former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), was shot dead outside a mall in Industrial Area Phase 1, early on Sunday. Another gang owing allegiance slain criminal Davinder Bambiha took responsibility for the act, saying it was done to avenge the death of their member.

After a few hours, TikTok star Saurav Gujjar was shot at and injured outside a nightclub in Sector 9. On the same day, as threats were posted on a Facebook page dedicated to Bishnoi, saying there would be “ bloodshed on the streets,” another of Bishnoi’s aides, Monty Shah, was booked for making a murder bid on a rival in Burail.

Then, news surfaced that another gangster, Dilpreet Singh Dhahan, earlier accused of shooting and injuring Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali in April 2018 and arrested after a police encounter in Chandigarh, had organised for shooters and weapons from prison to have Brar killed.

On Friday, police arrested Praveen Kumar, a shooter of Bishnoi’s gang, from Sector 45. He was in the city to avenge the death of their member Ankit Bhadu in an encounter with the Punjab Police at Zirakpur in 2019.

The rising incidents of gang warfare, including open challenges being issued from one gang to another on social media have unnerved residents, a majority of them retired citizens, and prompted Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator VPS Badnore to come down heavily on Chandigarh police for the deteriorating law and order in the city and ask for investigations into Brar and Gujjar’s cases.

Since January, before this period of lawless activities, there have been five firing incidents.

Questions need to be asked: How are gangsters entering the city? How are Dhahan and Bishnoi operating from behind bars and what are the prison officials doing about it?

End violence

What should be done to stop the gang culture Chandigarh?

What should be done to stop the gang culture in Chandigarh? Who should be penalised and held accountable for increase in criminal activities, how and by when? Send your responses with photographs to chandigarh@hindustantimes.com by October 23.