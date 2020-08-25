Out for a jog, man stabbed in Chandigarh’s Ram Darbar

Sections
The victim was attacked after he accidentally brushed against the assailants’ shoulder

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

A 27-year-old man, who was out jogging in a park, was beaten up and stabbed after his shoulder brushed against the assailants’ in Phase-2, Ram Darbar, here on Tuesday.

The victim, Sohan Lal, a photographer, said he accidentally brushed against a man while jogging. Soon after the man and his friend started hurling abuses at him and attacking him with sticks. One of the men pulled out a knife and stabbed him. The knife caught him in the armpit.

Lal ran to the police beat box with the accused pursuing him. He was taken to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32. The accused also took his gold chain. Lal said he suspected the men were under the influence of drugs. A case has been registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is third stabbing incident reported in the Union Territory since Sunday.



