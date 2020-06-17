Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Out-of-work mobile repair mechanic turns thief in Chandigarh

Out-of-work mobile repair mechanic turns thief in Chandigarh

He told the police that he, along with his three accomplices, had broken into a shop by breaking the shutter lock of the kiryana store behind it.

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 02:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Out of work due to lockdown, a mobile phone mechanic was arrested with 33 mobile phones worth Rs 9 lakh, stolen from a shop in Sector 37 here on the intervening night of May 27 and May 28.

The accused, Mani Rattan, 27, of Bhaskar Colony, Sector-25, who has no previous criminal record, is learnt to have told the police that he, along with his accomplices, committed the theft to meet daily expenses as they had no work owing to lockdown.

Having studied up to Class 12, Rattan is a mobile repair mechanic, who works from his house.

He told the police that he, along with his three accomplices, had broken into the shop by breaking the shutter lock of the kiryana store behind the shop. They had then broken the partition to gain entry into the shop, he said.



Rattan was arrested at a naka near the UIT Gate, Sector-25, during the checking of vehicles on a tip- off. During the checking, the police recovered one stolen mobile phone from his possession.

On May 28, Anil Dhingra of Sector-21, had lodged a complaint with the police that thieves had stolen 55 mobile phones from his shop in Sector-37.

Rattan was produced before a district court, Sector-43, here and remanded to 3-day police custody. Efforts are on to arrest his accomplices, identified as Islam, Rohin and another

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Construction of old-age home begins in Panchkula
Jun 17, 2020 02:53 IST
Pre-monsoons likely to hit Chandigarh next week
Jun 17, 2020 02:24 IST
Pending salaries: Contractual employees hold protest at Panjab University
Jun 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Audit body asks Chandigarh education dept to explain advance increments paid to 114 teachers against UGC norms
Jun 17, 2020 02:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.