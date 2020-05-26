Out on parole, murder accused kills AAP worker in SBS Nagar

A murder accused, who was out on parole, allegedly killed an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker, with the help of his two aides at Mazara Khurd in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar) late on Monday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Paramjit Singh, 43, of Ranewal village in the district. The accused, Gurmukh Singh, his nephew Charanjit Singh and Talwinder Singh, a police constable, are also residents of the same village.

As per the first information report (FIR), Paramjit and Pritam, who were riding scooters, were hit by a jeep from the rear.

Both Paramjit and Pritam suffered injuries. Police said Charanjit was driving the jeep while Gurmukh was on the co-driver’s seat.

While Paramjit succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, Pritam still under treatment. Police officials said that Charanjit had a personal enmity with Paramjit.

Sub-inspector Manohar Lal said: “Gurmukh is on parole in a murder case while we have named a police constable as accused in the case as Paramjit’s family accused him of conspiracy. All are accused are still absconding but we will arrest them very soon,” he said.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the IPC has been registered.