Outcry as Punjabi varsity announces exam dates only for ‘local students’

Students of other states enrolled in courses offered by Punjabi University have criticised the varisty’s announcement of examination dates only meant for students of Punjab region. Students term it ‘unfair’ and ‘against the Indian Constitution’.

The Punjab University had on June 12 issued a circular stating that exams would be held only for those students who are from the Punjab region.

According to the circular, their exams will commence on July 10.

A student from Haryana, who didn’t wish to be named, said, “How can the university authorities do such discrimination against students on the basis of their region? There are several red zones in Punjab. Students from there are being allowed to appear for exams on July 10, but students from other states aren’t being given the same opportunity, even if they are from the green zones.”

“In every department, there is at least 15℅ occupancy of seats by students from other states. If university can allow 85% students to give exams, why can’t the remaining ones appear?” he questioned.

“What is the guarantee that cases of Covid-19 will not rise and that would not make conditions for students of other states worse to give exam in future?” asked another such student.

However, Punjabi University registrar MS Nijjar said, “I’m not aware of the circular. I will talk to the persons concerned who have issued the datesheet.”