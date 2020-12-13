Outdoor air purifiers for Chandigarh to control pollution

Finally, a man-made remedy is being tested to check the city’s worsening air quality due to increasing traffic and cooler temperatures. Yes, 10-foot outdoor air purifier towers will be set up at key points in the city to enable people to breathe freely again.

The UT administration will be setting up around 10 towers in different locations with very poor air quality. These will “reduce pollutants at specific spots and help improve air quality,” said a senior UT official privy to the development.

This is part of a solution UT adviser Manoj Parida sought from the Central Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) sometime back.

Chandigarh is one of the non-attainment cities in the country according to National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) norms, which means it has over a five-year period not consistently met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for harmful PM 10 (particulate matter that is 10 microns or less in diameter), PM 2.5 or NO2 (nitrogen dioxide).

After remaining “satisfactory” and “moderate” during the lockdown period and a few months after, the air quality index (AQI) again turned “poor” for the first time this year in November.

CPCC has floated tenders inviting firms to install the purifiers. “It is being done on a pilot basis. After examining its effectiveness we will be deciding on expanding the project to other parts of the city,” the official said.

The company that is selected will install, operate and maintain the purifiers.

PATHOGENS, VIRUSES WILL ALSO BE FILTERED

“The effectiveness of the Delhi experience with the outdoor purifiers hasn’t been very positive. So, we have decided to avail better and latest technology for the purifiers to be installed in the city,” the official said.

The purifiers will have gas neutralisation systems and filters for different categories of pollutants such as PM 10 and PM2.5. A UVC system will nullify the micro-organisms, pathogens and viruses present in the air.

LOCATIONS BEING IDENTIFIED

The administration is yet to finalise the locations for the purifiers. “We are in the process of identifying them, and might choose areas with heavy traffic density all day long, such as rotaries or traffic light junctions,” the official said.

Any places with traffic congestion such as schools with cars and buses picking up and dropping children through the day can also be selected, he added.

Towers are also likely to be set up in parking lots of markets and tourist spots (Sukhna Lake or Rock Garden).