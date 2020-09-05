Over 1,500 agriculture officials to verify bajra crop data in Haryana

The Haryana agriculture department has deputed over 1,500 officials in all districts to ensure accurate and timely verification of bajra crop data. About 7 lakh farmers have so far registered 38.88 lakh acres on the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ (MFMB) portal. Additional chief secretary, agriculture, Sanjeev Kaushal, said 727 agriculture graduates and 800 Saksham Yuva had already been deployed to ensure complete verification of bajra crop sown.

He said farmers who want to seek redressal for issues related to land records should contact the district revenue officer through the MFMB portal. However, for any other grievance, they should contact the deputy director, agriculture. The DDAs will ensure resolution of their issues within seven days.

Urging the farmers to register on the MFMB portal, he said, the department had set a target to ensure 100% coverage of farmers under the MFMB scheme. “This will ensure that farmers were able to get their harvest procured at minimum support price, besides being able to avail incentives and subsidies being offered by the department. It also helps put a curb on malpractices such as sale of stored harvest or crop brought in from other states, which puts extra burden on their resources,” Kaushal said.