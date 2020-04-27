Over 2,600 industries start ops in Haryana amid demands of supply chain restoration

Over 2,600 industrial establishments employing about 1.29 lakh workers have resumed operations in Haryana in the last six days, post April 20 lockdown relaxations. Officials said that about 309 government construction projects have also been re-started since last Monday.

Manufacturing operations in about 1,448 brick kilns have also resulted in restoration of employment of over two lakh labourers, officials said.

The state government had on April 19 decided that industrial and commercial establishments, information technology (IT) and IT enabled services units will be unlocked in a phased and restricted manner from April 20.

Establishments outside the containment zones notified by the state government are allowed to operate as per the Central guidelines.

Industries and commerce department officials said that many of the establishments involved in manufacturing, processing and supply of essential commodities were already functional on a smaller scale in the state and re-applied for permissions after economic activities were permitted by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA).

As on Sunday, there are about 5,482 industrial units operating, employing about 3.61 lakh workers, industrial department officials said.

The number of workers engaged in construction activity is about 17,000, officials said.

Industrialists seek a better deal

Imposition of stringent restrictions, confusion and non-restoration of supply chain, however, are some of the critical issues the industry is still grappling with.

And entrepreneurs are seeking a better deal from the government for resuming manufacturing operations.

Gurgaon Industrial Association (GIA) president Jagannath Mangla said that from the industry point of view, three aspects are important to roll manufacturing operations. “The supply chain needs to be restored end to end. The curbs on number of workers to be deployed have to be relooked as it is hampering the production chain. And the financial viability of the entire process needs an assessment,’’ Mangla said.

A Faridabad-based industrialist, who did not wish to be quoted, said there is no point in resuming manufacturing operation when the product cannot be marketed and sold. “Manufacturing is not the only solution. If showrooms remain shut down then there is no rationale in producing goods.

We would not like to block our capital by dumping the manufactured products in a warehouse,’’ said another Gurgaon based businessman.

SoPs to be followed

Industrial and commercial establishments seeking resumption of operations will have to be given an undertaking of adhering to the standard operating protocols (SoP) –wearing face masks, availability of hand sanitisers, social distancing, gap between shifts of workers, disinfecting the premises, special transportation for workers, thermal scanning, medical insurance etc. The applicants will also have to make arrangements for the stay of workers within premises or adjacent buildings and transportation of workers to workplace while ensuring social distancing. District and block-level committees headed by deputy commissioners and other district officers have been constituted to scrutinize and approve their applications.