Over 20,000 students register for Panjab University’s UG, PG courses

As many as 20,268 students have registered for online admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate courses at Panjab University.

While 10,753 students have registered for postgraduate (PG) courses, 9,515 have applied for undergraduate (UG) courses.

As many as 153 PG and UG courses are on offer this year. The tentative deadline for applications is August 8.

Under UG courses, maximum students, at 1,472, have registered for BCom (evening studies-Multidisciplinary Research Centre), followed by 1,153 students for BA economics (honours), 791 for BA-BEd and 704 for BA (honours) five-year integrated programme.

For PG courses, 429 students have registered for MA psychology and 362 for MA political science. MPharma (pharmaceutics) and MPharma (pharmacology) have received 240 and 222 registrations, respectively.

For UG courses, applicants can visit http://ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in and for postgraduate and diploma courses, the link is http://onlineadmissions.puchd.ac.in.

Students can submit the admission form irrespective of the declaration of result of the qualifying exam or entrance test.

Admissions in city colleges

A total of 19,048 applications have been received for around 16,000 seats in various city colleges. Among these, 8,531 applications have come through centralised admissions of the UT department of higher education, while 10,517 have been received through non-centralised admissions.

Four colleges have also received 5,670 applications for BA first year.