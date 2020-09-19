Over 2K seats up for grabs in 2nd round of counselling at government schools

After the first round of counselling for admission to Class 11 in government schools, 2,123 seats still remain vacant, for which a second round of counselling will be conducted. Students can apply for it by Monday 5pm.

As per the data, of the 2,123 seats, 380 are for science stream, 179 for commerce, 981 for humanities and 583 for other vocational courses. The seats kept reserved for the Kashmiri migrant category haven’t been included in this. After allotment of seats to reserved categories, any seats still left vacant will be converted into general category as a part of the second counselling.

Director school education, Rubinderjit Singh Brar, said, “We have received around 4,000 forms against the 2,123 vacant seats. It is likely that we will receive more forms till Monday.”

As many as 14,726 students had applied for 12,815 seats in the first round of counselling which had started on July 20 and continued till August 3. A total of 7,547 students had applied for 6,420 seats in humanities stream, 3,675 applied for 3,080 seats in science stream (both medical and non-medical) and 2,257 students applied for 1,560 seats in commerce stream.

Besides new students enrolling themselves for admissions, those who want to change their school or stream can also apply during the second round of counselling. This can be done on the website of UT education department www.chdeducation.gov.in.

The new students will have to create an account and pay Rs 130 as registration fees. The list for the second round of counselling will be put online on September 25. After verification, students will have to deposit their fees and documents between 11am on September 29 and 5pm on September 30. Students of general category will have to pay Rs 1,500 while those of reserved categories would have to pay Rs 800 subject to final adjustment after the schools reopen.