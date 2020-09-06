Over 3,800 Punjab Police personnel infected with Covid-19 so far: Report

The total cases in the police force include, 1,597 active cases, 2,186 recoveries and 20 deaths, the statement added. (Sameer Sehgal/HT Photo)

According to an official statement on Sunday, more than 3,800 personnel of the Punjab Police have been infected with the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) since the pandemic began.

As many as 3,803 police personnel in the state have tested positive for the disease. The total cases in the police force include, 1,597 active cases, 2,186 recoveries and 20 deaths, the statement added.

Senior police officers are calling up personnel infected with Covid-19 to motivate them to fight the disease and free health kits which include a pulse oximeter, sanitisers and medicines are also being provided to the infected personnel by the police free of cost, the statement said.

The state police had a telephonic conversation with over 500 infected personnel who are either being treated at hospitals or are placed under home quarantine.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The officers along with enquiring about the health of the have also assured the infected personnel of every possible support; the statement said adding that some officers with medical backgrounds even gave therapeutic guidance and advice to them.

Meanwhile, Punjab over the past few days has been witnessing a spike in Covid-19 cases and fatalities. The union health ministry on Sunday rushed teams to Punjab and its capital Chandigarh to provide assistance in strengthening public health measures for containment, surveillance, testing and efficient clinical management of Covid-19 patients.

Punjab registered 1,946 Covid-19 cases and 54 deaths on Sunday, pushing the state’s tally and death toll to 63,473 and 1,862 respectively. Active cases stand at 16,156 whereas 45,455 people have been discharged so far.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)