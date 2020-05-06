Over 70 cured tablighis complete 14-day surveillance period too, likely to return home soon

Sections
Home minister Anil Vij said that all the persons who were completely cured would be sent to their home states as per the policy applicable on them

Updated: May 06, 2020 03:50 IST

By Rajesh Moudgil, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Medical workers in PPE overalls during a screening exercise in Gurugram’s Sirhaul village which was declared a containment zone. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Over 70 of the total 149 Tablighis and their contacts who were found to be Covid-19 positive since mid-March, subsequently cured and shifted from hospitals to quarantine facilities, have now also completed their mandatory 14-day observation and are likely to be sent home soon.

Senior officials of the health department said that most of the total 149 Covid-19 positive Tablighis as well as their contacts who were traced in 13 of the total 22 districts in Haryana, had been cured and discharged from hospitals about two weeks ago and were in quarantine facilities currently as per the Covid-19 protocol under observation.

“Over 70 of them have also completed the said observation period and we have informed the home department about it. Now, the home department would address this issue of sending persons as per the policy framed in this context in consultation with their own respective states. The home department would also handle the cases of foreign nationals in which visa issues are involved,” said a senior official who did not want to be named.

When contacted, home minister Anil Vij said that all the persons who were completely cured would be sent to their home states as per the policy applicable on them. He, however, denied information pertaining to their number off-hand.



The state government had launched an exercise to identify persons with Tablighi Jamaat links since March 31 and had initially quarantined about 1,600 of them, of whom 149 were found to be positive, mainly in Nuh, Palwal, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Of the total 46 positive cases in Nuh, 43 have been cured and of them 27 have completed mandatory surveillance period of 14 days too.

In Palwal, of the total 33 cases, 31 have been cured and of them 24 have completed the mandatory 14-day observation.

In Faridabad, of the total 28 cases, 25 have been cured, three are active patients while 10 have completed the surveillance period and 15 are still under observation.

In Gurugram, while all the 17 Tablighis and their contacts have been cured, 11 of them are undergoing their 14-surveillance period while six are still under observation.

Likewise, a few who were also traced from nine other districts most of whom have been cured and have completed their observation period.

