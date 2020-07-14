Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Over 70% Haryana Covid cases concentrated in 4 NCR districts

Over 70% Haryana Covid cases concentrated in 4 NCR districts

NO RESPITE: Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Rohtak have reported 15,923 of total 22,628 infections

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Gurugram has 1,084 active cases, Faridabad 893, Sonepat 606 and Rohtak 413. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Haryana continued to grapple with the fast spreading Covid-19 on Tuesday with the state recording 699 new infections and four fatalities in the last 24 hours, the health bulletin stated.

Two patients in Gurugram and one each in Rewari and Palwal districts lost their battle to the virus, taking the state’s death toll to 312.

The total number of positive cases in the state stood at 22,628, while the active cases were 5,226.

As per the data, until Tuesday evening, more than 70% (15,923) of the cumulative number of positive cases (22,628) were confined to Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Rohtak districts.



Similarly, at least 57% (2,996) of the total active cases (5,226) are also in these four NCR districts.

Gurugram has 1,084 active cases, Faridabad 893, Sonepat 606 and Rohtak 413.

New cases were recorded in 18 districts with Gurugram taking the lead where 160 fresh infections were reported followed by 115 in Faridabad and 96 in Rewari.

Among other districts where new cases were detected included Sonepat (55), Ambala (46), Rohtak (40), Mahendergarh (43), Jhajjar (26), Palwal (23), Sirsa (19), Nuh (18), Panipat and Karnal (15 each), Bhiwani (12), Kaithal (9), Jind and Panchkula (3 each), and Yamunanagar (1).

Meanwhile, 453 patients recovered on Tuesday even as the Covid-19 positive rate stood at 5.9%.

Hisar MP discharged

Hisar MP Brijendra Singh on Tuesday got discharged from a Delhi hospital. “I don’t have any symptoms, but I still am not a Covid-negative patient. I will be appearing for a test in the next couple of days and till then, would remain in home quarantine,” the MP added.

Curbs in districts bordering Delhi: Vij

Haryana health minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the state government was planning to impose curbs in the districts bordering Delhi.

“Majority of the Haryana cases are concentrated in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat and Jhajjar. So, we are discussing imposing restrictions to contain the spread of the virus. We will go ahead after considering all aspects,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Burglars flee with bed, dressing tables, TV from Ludhiana store
Jul 14, 2020 23:25 IST
₹2,166 cr credit sanctioned to MSMEs in Punjab
Jul 14, 2020 23:24 IST
Guardiola attacks rivals for ‘whispering’ campaign against City
Jul 14, 2020 23:19 IST
New govt order allows markets to open on all five weekdays
Jul 14, 2020 23:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.