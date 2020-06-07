Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Over 72% of fresh Haryana cases from 3 NCR dists

Over 72% of fresh Haryana cases from 3 NCR dists

The three NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat made up for more than 72% of the 355 positive cases reported on Saturday, which pushed the state’s Covid count to 3,952

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 01:20 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Haryana’s national capital region (NCR) districts continued with the trend of throwing up big number of coronavirus cases. The three NCR districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat made up for more than 72% of the 355 positive cases reported on Saturday, which pushed the state’s Covid count to 3,952.

With 129 fresh infections and a tally of 1,345 active cases, Gurugram accounted for 50% of the total active cases in the state. 89 cases were detected in Sonepat and 39 in Faridabad.

Among other districts, Rohtak reported 23 cases, followed by Palwal (19), Karnal and Yamunanagar (10 each), Kaithal (9), Fatehabad (8), Panipat (5), Hisar and Ambala (4 each), Jind (3), Kurukshetra (2) and Sirsa (1).

The number of critically ill Covid-19 patients requiring ventilator and oxygen support, however, increased to 25 on Saturday.



Though the medical bulletin mentioned limited cases, many district administrations logged different figures.

Ten new cases of coronavirus were reported in Karnal on Saturday, taking the number of total infected people to 91 and active cases to 48.

Among the patients, seven belonged to Karnal city and three were from Singh Sahab gurdwara in Nissing village. Deputy commissioner said the new patients were in contact with the infected persons.

In Kaithal, nine new cases were detected. Kaithal chief medical officer Rakesh Sehl said while three patients, including two women, belonged to Panth Nagar colony of Kaithal city, four patients were from Jakholi Adda locality, one from Gamri village and another from Arjun Nagar.

Four members of family besides three more people tested positive in Panipat.

Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sukhbir Singh said a 52-year-old man had tested positive for the virus at PGIMER, Chandigarh, where he had gone to avail treatment.

Yamunanagar saw the biggest single-day spike with nine new cases. Yamunanagar civil surgeon said, “Eight members of an infected person’s family and an international traveller, who had come from Nigeria on May 2, have been found infected.”

A Qatar-returnee is among four people found positive in Ambala.

Shopping malls, religious places not to open in Ggm, Faridabad

Haryana government on Saturday decided to allow reopening of places of worship and shopping malls for public in the state from June 8 except in Gurugram and Faridabad districts.

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday.

Hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services will be reopened with generic preventive measures across the state. The timing of opening for will remain between 9am to 8pm.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Navi Mumbai records highest single-day spike of 128 cases
Jun 07, 2020 01:39 IST
Agri ordinances not violative of federal structure: Centre
Jun 07, 2020 01:38 IST
Personal Agenda with Mrunal Thakur: “The best thing about Bollywood is that you can make a difference by being a part of a film, which inspires millions!”
Jun 07, 2020 01:30 IST
Over 72% of fresh Haryana cases from 3 NCR dists
Jun 07, 2020 01:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.