Overcharging at Ludhiana parking lot: Parking contractor's staffer booked for extortion

Complaint says the accused forced him to pay Rs 60 as parking fee, even when the rate fixed by MC for four wheelers is Rs 20

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

An employee issuing parking slips to visitors at the multi-storey parking lot near MC Zone-A office in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

A staffer of a parking contractor was booked for extortion and cheating on Friday following a complaint of forceful overcharging at the multi-storey parking lot near the municipal corporation’s Zone-A office .

As per the complaint submitted by Budh Raj, a resident of Jain Nagar, Rahon Road, the accused Rahul Kumar forced him to pay Rs 60 as parking fee, even when the rate fixed by MC for four wheelers is Rs 20. He further alleged that Kumar gave him a manual receipt even when it is mandatory to issue the receipt through e-ticketing machine.

High drama was witnessed at the parking lot and additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP) Deepak Pareek also reached the spot. Following the complaint, an FIR was lodged under Sections 384 (extortion) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of Indian Penal Code.

Station house officer (SHO) of division number 1 police station, Harjit Singh, said, “ We are investigating the matter and the parking contractor has also been summoned. No arrest has been made yet.”

MC secretary Neeraj Jain said, “A complaint has not been submitted with the civic body yet. But, I have directed the superintendent concerned to submit a record regarding the entire incident, following which action will be taken after discussion with higher authorities.”

An MC official, requesting anonymity, said that complaints against overcharging have been received in the past, but it is the first time that police has directly intervened in the matter without taking up the matter with the civic body.

