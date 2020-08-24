Overnight rain wreaks havoc in Chandigarh’s periphery

A car submerged in floodwater at the Baltana police post in Zirakpur on Sunday. The condition at the nearby municipal park was such that swings that stand 10-foot tall were all under water. However, no households were affected in the area. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Following heavy overnight rainfall in Chandigarh, floodgates of Sukhna Lake had to be opened as its water level crossed the danger mark of 1,163 feet in wee hours of Sunday.

The gushing water made a breach in the Sukhna Choe, which carries water released by the lake, and overflowed its banks to flood nearby areas in Mohali’s Zirakpur. Baltana in Zirakpur experienced flood-like situation for the first time in its history with the police post, marriage palaces, municipal park and cremation ground submerged.

Meanwhile, water discharged from check dams over the seasonal rivulet Patiala Ki Rao flooded low-lying areas in Khuda Lahora Colony near the PGIMER around 3am on Sunday.

It was last on September 24, 2018, that floodgates of Sukna Lake were opened owing to heavy rainfall after a gap of 10 years.

UT chief engineer Mukesh Anand said the floodgates were opened around 3am and closed around 1:15pm on Sunday after the lake’s water level dropped to 1,162.6 feet.

“Before opening the floodgates, we had alerted the district administrations in Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. Taking precautionary measures, we had blocked bridges on Sukhna Choe falling in the city’s jurisdiction,” he said.

Anand said there were no reports of flooding along the route of Sukhna Choe in Chandigarh though the bridges were inundated.

Cops spreading out records to dry them after water receded at the Baltana police post. Weapons and ammunition had been moved to safety as well. ( Keshav Singh/HT )

BALTANA SUBMERGED

At the Baltana police post, cops managed to shift records, weapons and ammunition to safety. Assistant sub-inspector Kamal Kumar said there were around 50 two-wheelers and 22 three- and four-wheelers that were completely submerged under water.

The police post staff broke a wall to make way for the water to flow towards the adjacent rivulet. It carried a three-wheeler along. The condition at the nearby municipal park was such that swings that stand 10-foot tall were all submerged under water.

However, no households were affected. Administrative officials led by subdivisional magistrate Kuldeep Bawa reached the spot to oversee the rescue work.

A temple inundated at Khuda Lahora in Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents said sewage got mixed with water overflowing from Patiala Ki Rao. ( Keshav Singh/HT )

NO WARNING AT KHUDA LAHORA

Meanwhile, the overnight rain also flooded Patiala Ki Rao flowing on the west of the city, taking Khuda Lahora Colony residents by surprise in early hours.

Rohit Thakur, a local, said, “Water entered ours houses around 3am when we were sleeping. Of 450 houses here, around 100 were inundated with up to three-foot-deep water. There was panic, as there was no alert from the UT administration.”

Municipal officials visited the area more than an hour after the flooding and started work on cleaning stormwater drains, said Thakur, adding that water level started receding by 6am.

“Sewage was mixed with water overflowing from the choe and flooded the houses and street. The main sewage pipe and stormwater drainage opens up in the choe, the level of which at some places is elevated because of heavy siltation,” said PC Rana, a local whose house was flooded.

While sewage lines are maintained by the MC, the UT engineering department handles desiltation work. “We have been requesting to both for the last 10 years to clean up the area, but no action has been taken,” said Rana.

Raj Bala Malik, Chandigarh mayor and also councillor from the area, said, “When flooding reports came from Khuda Lahora Colony, MC teams were sent immediately. All 22 drainage pipes were clogged with sand and other floodwater debris. We have now cleaned up three of these, and work on cleaning up the rest is going on.” Though water had receded from houses in the morning, streets remained inundated even in the evening.

Sukhna Lake’s floodgates were last opened on September 24, 2018, after a gap of 10 years. ( Keshav Singh/HT )

FLOODGATES MAY HAVE TO BE OPENED AGAIN

While 80.1mm overnight rain was recorded at the Sector 39 observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the observatory maintained by the forest department at Sukhna Lake recorded much higher rain.

“At Nepali Choe, we recorded 145mm rain on Saturday night and early hours of Sunday. Rain above 50mm in the catchment area of the lake causes a strong run-off, filling up the lake much faster, “ said Abdul Qayum, deputy conservator of forests (DCF).

IMD, Chandigarh, director Surender Paul said high rainfall was the result of monsoon getting stronger. “Since Sukhna Lake is nearer to the foothills of Himalayas, more rainfall was recorded there.”

He said there are chances of heavy rain from Tuesday till the first week of September, which may lead to rise in Sukhna water level again.

Administrative officials said with forecast for more rains, flood gates could be opened again.

With 419.2mm rain recorded this month so far, highest for August since 2004, the total this monsoon has reached 892.1mm.

It has already crossed the normal value of 845.7mm for the whole season (recorded between June 1 and September 30) and is 5.5% surplus. For the period up to August 23, monsoon is 38% surplus.

Last year, the city recorded 17.5% monsoon deficit with 697.4mm during the four months.