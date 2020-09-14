Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal booked for fraud, criminal conspiracy

An FIR has been registered against Ritesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of Oyo Hotels and Homes Private Limited (OHHPL), and Sandeep Lodha, CEO of OHHPL’s brand Weddingz.in, for alleged fraud and conspiracy.

The case was registered by the Dera Bassi police last week after Chandigarh businessman Vikas Gupta alleged that the OHHPL top management wriggled out of an agreement with him illegally and with criminal intent.

The agreement was signed in 2019 with Gupta’s Manimajra-based company, Vikas Mineral Foods Limited (VMFL), which runs the marriage palace Casa Villaz Resorts in Dera Bassi.

Gupta, who held a press conference on Monday, said he had submitted all the documents OHHPL had asked for and after its top management, including finance and legal teams, were satisfied with the paperwork the agreement was signed allowing the company to run Casa Villaz Resorts.

Things were running smoothly till the Covid-19 outbreak, after which restrictions were imposed on gatherings for weddings and events.

Gupta alleged that OHHPL, fearing losses, hatched a premeditated conspiracy, and against the terms of the agreement, sent him a notice on March 3, 2020, to again submit the NOCs and other documents. Gupta said he was given a 15-day notice to reply whereas the agreement stipulated a 30-day notice period to any party wishing to end the agreement.

Gupta alleged the documents OHHPL had wanted resubmitted were the ones he had given earlier. Soon, however, OHHPL terminated the agreement.

A notice was then sent by OHHPL, Gupta alleged, and instead of paying him damages for ending the agreement it slapped a penalty of about Rs 5 crore (approximately) on him as “part of a criminal conspiracy to make huge and easy money through pressure tactics.”

Another allegation Gupta made was that in what appeared to be “criminal intent,” the name of Casa Villaz Resorts was still being used by OHHPL and “innocent people were being cheated of money by booking marriages.” There was proof that weddings had been booked till December 2020, Gupta said, adding that he was being made a scapegoat in the whole modus operandi.

A case under Section 420 (cheating) and 120-B ( criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Ritesh Agarwal and Sandeep Lodha at the Dera Bassi police station.

HT called and sent text messages to Agarwal and Lodha on their personal phone numbers for comment. Agarwal responded and said he was busy and would revert later.