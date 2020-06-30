Sections
Paddy cultivation: Haryana’s local women take up the baton amid labour crisis

Women are charging Rs 3,000 per acre against the migrant labourer’s asking price of Rs 3,500-Rs 4,500; paddy transplantation is going on smoothly in the region despite the absence of skilled migrant workers

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 13:24 IST

By Neeraj Mohan, Hindustan Times/Karnal

Paddy cultivation has not suffered in the absence of migrant labourers as local women have come out in support of farmers. (HT Photo )

Faces covered and clothes soaked in mud, women can be seen industriously sowing paddy seeds in the scorching sun in Haryana. The region’s local women have stepped up to aid farmers reeling under acute labour shortage in the region.

The transplantation of paddy is in full-swing in the state. Paddy cultivation has not suffered in the absence of migrant labourers as local women have come out in support of farmers.

Leelawati, the group leader of women labourers in Darar village of Karnal district, said, “On the request of farmers, I formed a team of 15 women and started transplantation. Farmers were ready to pay more as they were in desperate need of help but we decided not to exploit their helplessness and only charge Rs 3,000 per acre.”

LOCAL LANDLESS LABOUR RISE TO THE OCCASION



Now, most farmers in paddy sowing areas of the state in Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Yamunanagar are relying on the local landless labourers, especially women, to transplant paddy.



With farmers running from pillar to post in these unprecedented circumstances, women labourers offered to help out the farmers and agreed to work for lower wages than migrant workers.

With farmers running from pillar to post in these unprecedented circumstances, women labourers offered to help out the farmers and agreed to work for lower wages than migrant workers ( HT PHOTO  )

Som Prakash, a small farmer from Dhanokheri village of Karnal district, said, “The locals are charging Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,500 per acre, which is lower than the migrant workers’ asking price of Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,500.”

He adding that local women were performing the task thoroughly as opposed to migrant labourers who would try to hurry in order to earn more money.

SOCIAL TIES REINFORCED 

The labour crisis has, on the upside, improved the social ties between farmers and the local landless labourers.

The farmers had hitherto been dependent on the skilled migrant workers but after the lockdown they re-approached the locals.

“The migrants are charging around Rs 4,000 but we have to respect our social ties and our relationship with the farmers. We cannot let our social ties deteriorate as they always help us whenever required,” says a labourer, Sarwan Kumar of Chamrori village in Yamunanagar.

