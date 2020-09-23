Paddy to be procured at 4,500 locations in Punjab, 2,650 temporary purchase centres set up

With no signs of Covid-19 subsiding anytime soon, the Punjab food and civil supplies department has decided to stagger paddy procurement on the lines of wheat purchase made from April to June amid pandemic-induced lockdown.

But this time, 2,650 temporary purchasing centres have been set up besides the existing 1,850 such facilities, taking the total to 4,500. There will be at least 1,000 more centres than the one set up during the wheat procurement season.

To maintain social distancing, a cluster of 3-4 villages will have one designated procurement centre.

The department is contemplating to use the compounds of schools and colleges, rice shelling mills, defunct mandis and open plinths besides other public places with concrete floors for paddy procurement which will begin from October 1.

“Since coronavirus cases are hitting the peak this time around, we want to take all precautions to ensure that minimum number of farmers gather at a place. We are looking for premises which have concrete floors,” said principal secretary (food and civil supplies) KAP Sinha.

The department has sought reports from all 22 deputy commissioners to enlist the public places in the districts which have space for unloading and weighing produce and can be used for purchase by the government agencies.

This is the second procurement since the lockdown was imposed in March to check the spread of Covid19.

Wheat procurement that began in April 15 was carried out from over 3,600 centres. At that time, to stagger the procurement, the premises of 1,650 rice mills were used along with existing 1,850 mandis and procurement centres managed by the state mandi board.

Officials said paddy procurement poses a bigger challenge since the volume of produce is at least one-third more than the wheat crop during the rabi season. Also, paddy arrives at a faster pace in mandis, they said.

An average 120 lakh tonne wheat arrives in mandis while the paddy arrivals are expected to touch 170 lakh tone this time.

CCL BY FIRST

WEEK OF OCT

A cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 35,500 crore has been sought for procurement of paddy at a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 1,888 per quintal. Sources in the state food and civil supplies department said the amount is expected to be sanctioned by the first week of October as some issues related to the previous rabi crops are being sorted out.

GRAPHIC:

PROCUREMENT IN FIGURES

170 lakh tone: Total paddy expected this kharif season

₹1,888: Per quintal minimum support price

4,500: Total procurement centres

2,650: Temporary procurement centres

1,850: Existing purchase centres