Paddy transplantation begins on a slow note in Punjab, labour cost goes up

Farmers in Punjab started paddy transplantation on a slow note on Wednesday due to the shortage of labour as the bulk of migrant workers have returned to their home states in the wake of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Field reports suggested that the new method of direct seeding rice (DSR) was preferred by a large number of farmers over transplantation by traditional way of sowing saplings in puddled fields.

Several farmers complained of increase in labour costs by at least 50% this time as they are relying on local farmhands who are demanding more wages.

With a view to staggering paddy transplantation to contain the spread of virus, transplanting was allowed from June 10, advancing it by 10 days from June 20, as was done in the previous kharif seasons.

In the last kharif season, the average rate for transplantation of paddy on an acre was ₹3,000, which has now has gone up to ₹5,000 this year.

Secretary (agriculture) KS Pannu said, “Nearly 10 lakh migrant labourers worked in Punjab during the previous paddy-sowing seasons. Now, the state has only 1 lakh of them engaged in potato harvest in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala districts. But we will manage the operations comfortably and as did with wheat procurement even as we are facing acute shortage of labour.”

“There is no doubt that paddy will be sown within the stipulated time, i.e. up to July 31, but the cost will go up for the farmers. Who will compensate for that?” asked Balbir Singh Rajewal, head of a faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU).

The DSR method of paddy sowing was recommended by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, due to labour shortage. The state agriculture department has proposed to bring 12 lakh acres under the DSR system. PAU has also suggested PR 126 as a DSR variety.

“The farmers have welcomed the new method which will help save time, money and groundwater,” Pannu said.

Also, the number of mechanised paddy transplantation machines has doubled to about 1,200 this year, said director (agriculture) Sutantar Kumar Airi.

Also, the farmers are opting for crop diversification due to the shortage of labour. The area under basmati is expected to increase by 5-7 lakh acres, said agriculture department officers.

The rise in demand for aromatic variety of rice in international markets will play a key role in growers increasing area under basmati.

GFX

AREA UNDER CULTIVATION

• 66 lakh acre: Expected area under paddy cultivation this season

• 72 lakh acre: Area under paddy cultivation in Punjab last year

• 17 lakh acre: Expected paddy sowing with DSR method

• 17 lakh acre: Area expected to be under basmati cultivation

FARMHANDS:

• 10 lakh: Migrant labourers engaged in kharif sowing till last year

• 1 lakh: Migrant labourers available this year