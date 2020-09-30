Sections
Painter found dead in forest area of Chandigarh’s Sector 54

While the police found no documents for identification, an empty tiffin box and a few blood-stained stones were recovered from the murder spot.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A painter residing in Palsora was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the forest area of Sector 54 here on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Sonu of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. His body was spotted by a passerby, who then informed the police.

Police said that on receiving the information around 7am, they rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the mortuary at Government Multi-speciality Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16. They said there were multiple injuries on Sonu’s head, neck and back, hinting at murder.

After the news of a body being found in the forest area was shared among local residents, the deceased’s wife, carrying her 18-month-old daughter, approached the police. She told the cops that Sonu, who would normally come home from work by 9pm every day, did not return on Tuesday night. Later, she identified her husband’s body.

As per the police, no mobile phone or wallet was found on the body, indicating that the murder may have been the result of loot. While no documents for identification were found either, an empty tiffin box and a few blood-stained stones were recovered from the murder spot.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered at Sector 39 police station.

